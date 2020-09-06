Yanga SC signings are better than last three seasons – Mwakalebela

The Jangwani- based charges will begin their brand-new project with a match versus administrative side Tanzania Prisons

Yanga SC vice- chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela is positive the group will have a better 2020/21 season owing to what he refers to as quality signings.

The 27- time league champs have actually struggled to match their bitter competitors Simba SC in the past three seasons and have actually not impressed in their continental projects.

Last season, they completed a far-off 2nd in the Tanzania Mainland League behind Wekundu wa Msimbazi, and were knocked out of the FA Cup by their bitter competitors also.

“This time around there will be a difference, we will be more competitive,” Mwakalebela informed Global Publishers.

“The signings we have actually made are great and they have actually covered all the departments in which we had issues. All we desire is success on the pitch and I am positive we will win the league, something we have actually refrained from doing for the past three seasons.

“The signings we have made are better than what we have done in the last three seasons. We just need to have good communication and coordination between the technical bench, players, and the management.”

Wananchi will begin the brand-new 2020- 21 Mainland Premier League season without crucial protector Lamine Moro.

The Jangwani Street- based giants are eager to begin the season …