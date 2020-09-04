Yang Hengjun: Australian writer held in China ‘will fight to the end’

image copyrightYANG HENGJUN/TWITTER image caption Yang Hengjun is a popular blogger and former Chinese diplomat

An Australian writer who has been detained in China for 19 months says he will “never confess” to allegations of espionage.

Yang Hengjun was arrested at Guangzhou airport in January last year and later accused of spying – charges denied by him and the Australian government.

Australian officials have previously said Dr Yang has faced daily questioning in shackles, but no trial.

He denied Chinese reports he had made a confession, Australian media reported.

“I am innocent and will fight to the end,” he said in a message passed on by relatives.

“I will never confess to something I haven’t done.”