YANFX Cooling Duvet Cover for 48″x72″ Weighted Blanket/8 Ties/100% Washed Cotton/57 YKK Zipper/Light Green/Just Duvet Cover

YANFX 100% Washed Cotton Duvet Cover for 48″X72″Weighted Blankets

🌟【YKK Zipper on Long side】We use YKK zipper— A global famous Zipper brand. More durable. And we put it on long side—Easier to put the weighted blanket inside or get out.

🌟 【8 Ties】4 in corners and 4 in middle of sides, help to keep weighted blanket in place.

🌟 【Just duvet cover】Not including weighted blanket,bed sheets or pillow cases, just the cover for weighted blanket 48″x72″.

🌟 【Easy Care】Machine washable in cold water with gentle cycle, tumble dry at low heat, and do not bleach. Wrinkle resistant fabric requires no ironing and would become even softer after every wash.