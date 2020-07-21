Yamee Fat Bear Ebike 20” Snow Electric Bicycle Folding 48V 11.6AH Lithium Battery 500W for e-Bike with I-PAS Power System Adult Bike



Price: $1,799.00 - $1,599.00

(as of Jul 21,2020 19:48:32 UTC – Details)





●Smart Upgrade● ①The newly developed cruise control only needs 5s to maintain the same speed, which allows you to maintain the same speed without controlling the throttle. As long as you brake, the cruise function will be turned off. ②The energy regeneration function can recover the kinetic energy when the bicycle goes downhill to charge your battery. Inaddion, the new ebike has a new function which the on-off state can be controlled by rider.

●Transmission system● A complete set of SHIMANO 8-speed transmission system makes the components work perfectly.The conversion speed works smoother than before. More choices of multi-tooth flywheel, more suitable for climbing and off-road. Tektro hydraulic brakes are equipped with 180mm oversized brake discs, which the braking effect is more powerful. Reliable shifting and braking capabilities make you feel more free and safer while riding.

●Comfortable Upgrade● The hydraulic suspension front fork has an adjustable function.The front shock-absorbing function can be turned off according to individual needs.The specially designed four-link rear suspension absorber exerts better shock absorber capacity and stable structure.Full suspension function make you feel more comfortable when off-road.4.0*20inch all-terrain fat tires increase mountain climbing ability, Anti-skidding, and it can adapt to snow, sand and other complex topography.

●Notice & Assemble● With one-year warranty for the electric motor, battery and the charger, You’ve no worry using It. We have confidence in our electric bike, and believe you would like it. Buy this item with confidence. 99% of the assembly has been completed before packing. If there any issue with it, please don’t hesitate to contact us.