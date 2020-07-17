YAMEE Fat Bear 48V 500W 20Inch Folding Electric Fat Tire Bike 11.6AH Removable Lithium Battery Electric Beach Bike Professional 8 Speed Adult Electric Bike



Price: $1,599.00

(as of Jul 17,2020 05:42:25 UTC – Details)





🚴‍♀️【Power system】- 48V 500W brushless motor and 11.6AH Samsung battery cells lithium battery can make you easily to uphill.This electric bike max speed can reach about 25-28Mph and the max range can reach about 80 Mile（under idea situation） by the strong power system.

🚴‍♀️【High quality electric bike】- 100% Aluminum alloy folding frame make Yamee E-bike can be easy to carry.color display show up to 8 information.Full suspension and 20Inch *4.0 fat tire make you can drive on the off-road. 180M Hydraulic brakes and waterproof cable able to adapt more scenarios.Equiped rear rack and fender

🚴‍♀️【I-PAS System】- I-PAS system can improve the riding distance of electric bike.The regeneration of I-PAS system can improve the battery and motor efficiency. Yamee electric bicycle can travel a long distance,the maximum range can reach 80 miles.

🚴‍♀️【Professional Assembly】- FAT BEAR is 99% assembled and ready to go as soon as it’s delivered. No complicated assembly. In minutes, you’ll be ready to hop on, power up and free riding.

🚴‍♀️【warranty 】- We offer 2 year warranty,You can consult our customer service to solve any problem in time.