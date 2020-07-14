YAMAY Smart Watch for Android and iOS Phone IP68 Waterproof, Fitness Tracker Watch with Heart Rate Monitor Step Sleep Tracker, Smartwatch Compatible with iPhone Samsung, Watch for Men Women



Price: $40.99

(as of Jul 14,2020 19:01:12 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Key Features:

Fitness Watch with Full Touch Color Screen:Newest HD color screen,easy control with the sensitive touch screen

IP68 Waterproof Fitness Tracker :IP68 waterproof standard,you can wear it when swimming (can’t track swimming data)

Pedometer Watch:Display steps, calorie, distance, heart rate, pace and time duration

Heart Rate Monitor Watch:24 Hours continuous heart rate monitoring

Sleep Monitor Watch:Automatically monitor and analyze sleep quality

14 Modes Activity Tracker Watch:Support 14 sports modes (Select and control the modes from the app)

GPS Sport Watch:Connect smart phone’s GPS to show route in the app

Smart Watch with Alerts:Receive alerts from call,sms, email,calendar,Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp,LinkedIn, Instagram etc..

Stylish Watch for Men Women:Support 4 clock faces to choose from

Super Large Battery:One full charge can support 7-10 days of usage

Brightness Adjustable :This watch can adjust the brightness automatically according to the environment.You can also adjust the brightness manually and can see the display screen clearly in the sun.

Additional Features:

✔ Stop Watch ✔ Timer ✔ Female Health Tracker ✔Breath Guide ✔ Wrist Sensor Switch ✔ Up to 10 vibration alarm clocks ✔ Sedentary Remind ✔ Find Phone ✔ Music control ✔Long Battery Life ✔ Changeable Bands

Specifications:

Screen: 1.3″ TFT LCD color screen

Material: Solid and durable metal frame,breathable double holes designed TPU band

Control Method:Touch Screen and button

Charge Time:2 hours

Working Time: 7-10 days

Wrist Strap Size:5.7 inch to 9.2 inch,can fit for adult and kids’ wrist

App Name: VeryFitPro. ( You can download it from Apple Store or Google Play).VeryFitPro app may NOT work with US version Samsung Galaxy J series mobile phones (e.g. Galaxy J3,J7).

APP Requires: iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 above (Smartphone only, not for PC, iPad or Tablet).

About the Workout Data:YAMAY 020 watch can only connect and sync data with smartphones via VeryFitPro,but you can sync the data from VeryFitPro to Google Fit,Apple Health and Strava

Package Include:

1 x YAMAY 020 Smart Watch;

1 x Charging Cable;

1 x User’s Manual

Fitness Tracker Watch for Women Men

Automatically and accurately track your all day steps,calories,distance and duration time. Supporting up to 14 sports modes tracking to help you know yourself more and move more

Heart Rate Monitor Watch

Accurately track your heart rate all day and you can check the map in the VeryFitPro app to help you know heart rate status and make adjustment to your lifestyle and workout

Sleep Tracker Watch

Automatically detect and track your sleep all day and provide you with deep sleep,light sleep and wake up time(only record the sleep lasting more than 3 hours).You can also set up to 10 vibration alarm clocks to wake you up or remind you of other important things

Call Message Alerts and Message Reading

By connecting yamay 020 watch with your smartphone via the VeryFitPro app,you can receive alerts from call,messages,calendar,email and social app,and read the messages directly on the watch(can’t reply messages and answer calls).It will be very practical when it is not convenient to take your phone out or you don’t want to miss anything important

IP68 Swimming Waterproof Watch

020 Watch is IP68 waterproof standard.You can wear it when washing hands,running in the rain and swimming.In addition,the bands are changeable,so you can replace them with different colors and styles to meet your need.

Female Health Tracker and Reminder

For woman,you can set your menstrual details in the app,like menstrual length,period length and last menstrual date,and set the time to remind you in advance to prepare for next menstrual and ovulation.By recording the menstrual circle,you can know yourself more and care about yourself more.For man,you can just turn this function off in the app

Stylish Sport Watch for Men Women

There are 4 clock faces for you to choose from.Different styles match your different moods.You can also check the display screen clearly in the sun by adjusting it’s brightness

Super Long Battery Life

This watch can work 7-10 days with one full charge,much longer than traditional watches.You can go with it for a long time training or workout with no worries

Stopwatch & Countdown Timer

This watch supports stopwatch and countdown timer functions to help you better optimize your workout and training

Structure

Metal Structure

Metal Structure

Plastic Structure

Plastic Structure

Plastic Structure

Plastic Structure

Band

Single Hole

Double Holes

Single Hole

Single Hole

Single Hole

Single Hole

Main UI

Steps,Time and Date

Steps,Distance,Calories,Goal,Time and Date

Time and Date

Time and Date

Time and Date

Time and Date

Shortcut Key Access to Sports Mode

✓

Blood Pressure & Blood Oxygen

✓

Charging Method

Magnetic Charging

Charging Clip

Magnetic Charging

Built-in USB Plug

Built-in USB Plug

Built-in USB Plug

Female Health Tracker

✓

✓

Step,HR,Sleep Tracker

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Call Message Alerts

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Battery Life

10 Days

10 Days

10 Days

5-7 Days

5-7 Days

5-7 Days

★【 IP68 Waterproof Fitness Tracker】- Yamay 020 is ip68 water-resistant,you can wear it when swimming.High sensitive large HD color screen make it easy to operate and give you clear insights to the display.There is 4 stylish clock faces for you to choose from

★【 Accurate Activity Tracker】- Automatically track your all-day steps,calories,24/7 heart rate,sleep stages;Use 14 exercise modes like Run or bicycle to record workouts and connect to smartphone GPS for more precise real-time pace & distance.This special sport modes give you even more detailed insights into your most frequent activities

★【Smart watch for iPhone and Android Phone】- Compatible with most iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 above smartphones to get call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications when your phone is nearby.The watch is slim with a lightweight,anodized aluminum watch body and soft breathable band,very comfortable when wearing

★【More Practical Features & Satisfied Service 】- Support female health tracker,breath guide,do not disturb mode,vibration alarm clocks,timer,stopwatch and music controller;If you have any questions about this product or your order,you can contact us at anytime.We reply most buyer messages in less than 12 hours.Buy with confidence.