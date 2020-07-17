YAMAY Smart Watch 2020 Ver. Watches for Men Women Fitness Tracker Blood Pressure Monitor Blood Oxygen Meter Heart Rate Monitor IP68 Waterproof, Smartwatch Compatible with iPhone Samsung Android Phones



Heart Rate/Blood Pressure/Blood Oxygen Monitor

This watch can track your heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen in a very convenient way, which making it to be a very good health assistant for you.

(Note: The blood pressure & blood oxygen of this watch are for reference only and cannot be used for medical purposes.)

Automatic Sleep Tracking

Automatically track and analyze your sleep time and quality, it can show deep sleep,light sleep and total sleep time.

It can also wake you up with a vibration alarm clock and won’t disturb your family members. Have a lovely mood to start the new day!

Fitness Tracker with 9 Sport Modes

Support multiple sports modes: walking, running, hiking, cycling, treadmill, fitness, mountaineering, spinning, yoga.

After exercise, check the data on the smart watch or related app (exercise time, average heart rate, distance, steps, calories).

Call Messages Alerts

This watch can also be a practical partner to you when your phone is not handy for some reasons.You can get messages,call,cellphone app messages,email,calendar alerts and can read the messages directly on the watch(can’t reply messages),keep you informed in time of anything important

IP68 Swimming Waterproof Watch

This smart watch is a IP68 waterproof standard, you can wear it when you are washing hands or running in the rain and even wear it swim.

In addition,the bands are changeable,so you can replace them with different colors and styles to meet your need.

Music Control

Tap the watch to play or pause music and switch songs without having to take your phone from your pocket.

Free your hands during doing sports!

Automatic Brightness Adjustment.

This watch is equipped with the function of automatic brightness adjustment .

Display Clearly even in Outside.

Stopwatch and Timer

This watch supports stopwatch and timer functions to help you better optimize your workout and training.

Long Battery Life & Magnetic Charging

The magnetic charging method is very easy for place and remove when charging this watch. Full charge requires about 2 hours,which can support up to 10 days working time.

Structure

Metal Structure

Metal Structure

Plastic Structure

Plastic Structure

Plastic Structure

Plastic Structure

Band

Single Hole

Double Holes

Single Hole

Single Hole

Single Hole

Single Hole

Charging Method

Magnetic Charging

Charging Clip

Magnetic Charging

Built-in USB Plug

Built-in USB Plug

Built-in USB Plug

Blood Pressure Monitor

✓

✓

Blood Oxygen Monitor

✓

Female Health Tracker

✓

✓

Sports Modes

9

14

9

14

14

14

Call Message Alerts

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Step,HR,Sleep Tracker

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Battery Life

10 Days

10 Days

10 Days

5-7 Days

5-7 Days

5-7 Days

♥ 【 Heart Rate & Blood Pressure & Blood Oxygen Monitor 】- YAMAY 023 can accurately monitor this three body’s most critical indicator of health.You can read them real-time directly on the watch, which can help you better understand your health and make reasonable adjustment on your life-style

♥ 【 Smart Watch for iPhone and Android Phones】- This watch is compatible with most iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 above smartphones to notify you of new call, text, email, calendar and app notifications. You can also read the messages directly on the watch, which enable you never miss anything important when you are not convenient to access your smartphone.

♥ 【 Long Battery Life & Waterproof Watch for Men Women】- One full charge (2 hours) gives it up to 7 days of working time,much longer than traditional watches. YAMAY 023 is IP68 waterproof standard, you can wear it when washing hands,in the rain and swimming. The watch is lightweight and the band is changeable and very soft, being very comfortable for wearing.

♥ 【More Practical Features】- Support female health tracker, breath guide, vibration alarm clocks, timer, stopwatch and music controller. You can also adjust the screen brightness and change the clock faces to meet your operating environment. This watch can be a very good gift choice to make people live more healthy, more active and more convenient.