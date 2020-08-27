YAMASORO Leather Office High Back Computer Gaming Desk Chair Executive Ergonomic Lumbar Support, brown

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $147.99
(as of Aug 27,2020 11:08:54 UTC – Details)



Good-quality material: high-quality PU Leather (easily cleaned and fade resistant), high-density thicker sponge ( high resilience and high permeability)
Multifunctional casters with 360 degree swivel capability, 98 to 130 degree backwards movement, smooth Armrest and seat-height adjustment, offer you a free seating.
Stable structures duty chair base with castors make a superb stable structure. (Maximum capacity: 280lbs) increased padding make the chair a Breeze to sit in for full work days, and the upper back and lumbar support mean that you can avoid common office injuries by sticking with this wellness-minded seating option.
Excellent after-sales service: free replacement or Money back for any reason within 30 days. Lifetime on frame, 12 month on parts. Any dissatisfaction with our products or service, Please contact US to solve.

Post Views: 15

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR