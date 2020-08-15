Yamaha’s Vinales claims pole at Austrian Grand Prix By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters MotoGP – Austrian Grand Prix



SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA (Reuters) – Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix, edging out Pramac Ducati’s Jack Miller in a carefully objected to certifying session in Spielberg on Saturday.

Vinales did not set the fastest time in any of the 4 sectors at the Red Bull Ring however his time of 1 minute and 23.450 seconds sufficed for his very first pole considering that the Australian Grand Prix in 2015.

The Spaniard, who is 2nd in the standings after 3 races, was 0.068 seconds much faster than Miller while world champion leader Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha finishes the front row.

“I’m really happy because my objective was to be in the front row but suddenly I felt an incredible feeling with the bike,” stated Vinales, who had a hard time for grip in last weekend’s Czech Grand Prix along with in practice on Friday.

“The team has done a really good job. We need to try to understand, for tomorrow’s race, which is going to be the best tyre. The bike is working fantastic, a lot of difference from Brno.”

Andrea Dovizioso, who made headings prior to the certifying session when his supervisor verified he would not be restoring his handle Ducati next year, will begin 4th on …