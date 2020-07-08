Yamaha’s new electric bicycle Civante is a fitness-focused speed demon

Yamaha, the Japanese brand known mostly for the pianos and motorcycles, has been trying to sell electric bicycles in the US for a little less than two years. Now, the company is expanding its lineup by adding a new, fitness-focused e-bike called the Civante.

The Civante is Yamaha’s first Class 3 e-bike offered in america. That means it’s pedal-assist only, no throttle, with a maximum speed of 28 mph. While that’s sure to upset throttle enthusiasts on the market, Yamaha cites market research that suggests Class 3 e-bikes are expected to cultivate the fastest, thanks to their higher speeds and likely ability to replace a car for commutes and other daily trips.

Still, that’s a large amount of speed for an e-bike, and as such, Yamaha is expecting more experienced riders to gravitate toward the Civante. Think tight-fitting shorts, bike jerseys, and high priced helmets. The drop-bar handlebars and high-step frame design also seem geared toward veteran cyclists. And the $3,399 cost may place this bike a little out of range for the average shopper.

The Civante is undoubtedly a gorgeous-looking bike — the bolted-on battery notwithstanding — and the specs are impressive. Yamaha’s proprietary PWSeries SE mid-drive motor supplies a maximum 70 Nm (52 pound-feet) of torque and cadence support up to 110 rpm. The 500 W lithium-ion battery can be recharged from zero to 80 percent in up to 1 hour. And the 10-speed drivetrain, double chainring, Shimano STI shifters, and hydraulic disc brakes should supply a lot of assistance when attacking steep hills.



Best of, the Civante only weighs 43.4 pounds, which is practically a featherweight when it comes to e-bikes. A heavy e-bike can be a serious obstacle for many people, specially those who are now living in cities. The idea of lugging a 70–80lb beast up a few flights of stairs is no bueno for many apartment dwellers. Obviously, 43 lbs. is still a lot more than a standard, analog bike. And the Civante is still weightier — and much more expensive — than budget e-bike brands like Swagtron.

Yamaha is no Johnny-come-lately to e-bikes. The company has been manufacturing battery-powered bicycles since 1993, but until recently, Yamaha’s Power Assist System (PAS) bikes were only sold in Japan. In 2018, the company launched four the latest models of in the US after establishing its Power Assist Bicycle Group in Cypress, California.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a bike — and specially an electric bike — has swiftly become a must-have for anyone surviving in an urban or suburban community. Public transit is making a comeback but very slowly. Cars are quickly likely to become an unsustainable mode of transportation for most places, and many folks are understandably cautious about squeezing onto a train or bus.

That said, it might nice to see Yamaha try to contend with the less expensive e-bike brands. E-bikes are one of the first vehicles in a number of years that can replace cars for a large amount of people. The company gets the chops to offer a sleek-looking e-bike that will tear up the pavement. I have undoubtedly it can find a method to do that at under $2,000, too.