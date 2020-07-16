Yamaha P71 88-Key Weighted Action Digital Piano With Sustain Pedal And Power Supply (Amazon-Exclusive)



The Yamaha P71B is an Amazon-exclusive model designed to be the perfect Home digital piano for rehearsing, learning and creating. A full sized piano keyboard with fully-weighted keys and Yamaha Premium piano voices provide the user with the most realistic feel and sound possible while maintaining a modest footprint in your home.

88 fully weighted piano style keys simulate the feel of an acoustic piano and provide a quality playing experience

Contains 10 different voices, including digitally sampled tones from real Yamaha acoustic grand pianos

Dual mode lets you combine 2 voices together, like piano and strings, for an inspiring new playing experience

Slim and stylish design with a depth of less than 12 inches, the P71 requires little space and weighs only 25 pounds