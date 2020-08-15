Yale University Discriminates Against Whites And Asians Seeking Admission

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) charged that Yale University victimizes white and Asian candidates in its admissions procedure. This element is yet another example of the prevalent bigotry that contaminates liberal organizations like the Ivy League.

DOJ discovers that Yale discriminates based upon race and nationwide origin, breaking federal civil-rights law, which race was the “determinative factor” in its admission choice. https://t.co/zIOsbFpbUz — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) August 14, 2020

And what does the elite education provide for graduates of its hallowed halls? A current event showcases the Marxist brainwashing occurring on Ivy League schools. Two Ivy- trained attorneys in New York City are dealing with years in jail after supposedly firebombing a patrol car throughout current riots in theBig Rotten Apple The DOJ has actually had enough of this vicious leftwing bigotry that results in violence. Hence its charges on Thursday.

“Yale grants substantial, and often determinative, preferences based on race to certain racially-favored applicants and relatively and significantly disfavors other applicants because of their race,” stated a DOJ lawyer in a letter to the school. The lawyer continued: