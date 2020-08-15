Yale to assist with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine human trial

New Haven location locals will have a chance to take part in a research study of the efficiency of a prospective vaccine versusCOVID-19

Yale New Haven Health authorities are partnering with New York- based pharmaceutical giantPfizer Inc in the coming weeks for a late phase trial of its vaccine prospect. If scientists identify the vaccine achieves success, the next phase would be looking for regulative approvals.

Thomas Balcezak, MD, executive vice president and chief scientific officer for Yale New Haven Health, discussed the collaboration in an interview with location media outlets Tuesday afternoon.

The Yale Center for Clinical Investigation will be shepherding the vaccine trial in the area to identify if it works to avoid COVID-19 infection.

Half of the individuals will get the vaccine, while the rest will get a placebo. Researchers hope to identify if the immunized group has a lower rate of infection, Balcezak stated.

Thomas Balcezak

Sally Beatty, media representative for Pfizer, stated the total research study will enlist up to 30,000 individuals.

Yale authorities showed this number will consist of approximately 2,000 individuals from the area. Participants need to be asymptomatic individuals who have not been contaminated formerly.

Details are still being settled, and …