Yakitori-style chicken or mushroom skewers recipe

Flat bamboo skewers, the kind with a little paddle at one end, are best for this: they hold the components consistent and also are much less susceptible to burning. Major grocery stores market them, along with Asian grocers. Make this vegan by utilizing mushrooms rather thanchicken

Prep time: 5 mins|Cooking time: 10 mins

MAKES

6

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoon mirin

2 tablespoon soy sauce (Japanese preferably)

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp honey or gold syrup

2 chicken upper legs, skin and also bone got rid of, or 6 mushrooms

4 springtime onions

TECHNIQUE