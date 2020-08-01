Yak About It Mini Fridge Dorm Station – Rustic



Price: $84.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 16:08:42 UTC – Details)



Figuring out the ideal configuration to stack your mini refrigerator and microwave, while keeping your other kitchen supplies close by can be a real headache. The Yak About It Mini Fridge Dorm Station from DormCo aims to solve that problem. This freestanding organizer fits over your compact mini fridge to provide two cubbies of space for storage on the side while giving you a stable surface above. This is the perfect spot to keep your microwave or coffee maker, and give you room to prepare your meals. Whether you’re living in a college dorm room, cramped apartment, or looking for a solution to your messy office breakroom our Mini Fridge Dorm Station has you covered!

Durable, easy to put together organizer for your college kitchen supplies or office break room

Compact size – great for small dorm rooms or off campus apartments

Keep your snacks, drinks, plates, mini fridge, microwave and more in one convenient spot

Overall Dimensions: 33.75″W x 22″D x 37″H, Fridge Opening: 19.50″W x 22″D x 36.50″H