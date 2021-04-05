Yahoo Finance Presents: SCAN Group and Health Plan CEO Sachin Jain
Yahoo Finance Presents: SCAN Group and Health Plan CEO Sachin Jain

In this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, SCAN Group and Health Plan CEO Dr. Sachin Jain sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the changing landscape of the healthcare industry, including developments in telemedicine and increasing the relationship between doctor and patient, as well as how to address the inequality issues that exist in healthcare.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR