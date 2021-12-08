Yahoo Finance Presents: Lane Rettig, Ethereum Core Developer
Yahoo Finance Presents: Lane Rettig, Ethereum Core Developer

On this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, Ethereum Core Developer Lane Rettig sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger to talk about the long term outlook of cryptocurrency, the rise of the Ethereum blockchain, NFTs, and what the future holds for the crypto space.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR