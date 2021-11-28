Yahoo Finance Presents: Jay Leno on cars
On this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian sat down with ‘You Bet Your Life’ and ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’ host Jay Leno in Los Angeles, to discuss his massive car collection, the booming future of the electric vehicle market, his new game show ‘You Bet Your Life’, and a new venture as a live comedian.

