Yahoo Finance Presents: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna
On this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna sits down with Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss IBM’s global annual conference, Think, where the company has announced new advancements in AI, cloud, and quantum computing. He also discusses the global chip shortage and IBM’s new 2 nanometer chips, IBM employees returning to the office, and how IBM is tackling the COVID-19 Pandemic.

