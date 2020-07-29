Yaheetech White Office Chair/Desk Chair With wheels Swivel Stool Chair for Desk Comfy Home Office Computer Desk Chair Modern Adjustable Leather Executive Chair with Armrest



Office Chair Height Adjustable Mid Back PU Leather 360° Swivel Large Seat Stylish Office Chair Heavy Duty Base Gaslift Cylinder Comfortable Computer Chair on Wheels with Armrests Quick overview: Looking for a good-looking office chair? Make your sitting comfortable with this comfy computer chair! It provides you with the best budget-friendly seating solution. An ideal home/office work chair, it boasts safe height adjustments, 360° swivel seat/wheels, a heavy-duty base, solid yet healthy padding, stylish PU texture and more. You can also turn it into a bar stool by taking off the armrests. Pretty magic, isn’t it? We are dedicated to what makes both your life and budget happy. Rest assured that all our items are subject to rigorous tests before shipment.

Trouble-free assembly: This computer chair comes with simple yet clear step-by-step instructions. Feel free to contact for resolving issue if necessary!

Materials: PU, Plywood, Sponge, Metal N. W.: 18.5 lb G. W.: 23.1 lb Max. Load Capacity: 264.6 lb Overall Dimensions:23 x 21.7 x (34.9-40.6) inch (L x W x H) Color: White

This comfy office chair has the whole piece resistant to water, so no special maintenance is needed for cleaning. Get some mild cleanser and a piece of wet cloth, you will have it clean and fresh again!

Comfortable seat & backrest:The seat and backrest are integrated, and made from solid molded sponge and high-quality PU leather with good stitching. The chair is supported by metal legs on five wheels. All these are designed to improve your seating comfort.

Magic armrest design: You can turn this multipurpose office chair into a bar stool style office chair. The armrest is movable, just leave the armrests when you assemble the whole piece.

This gas lift office chair is built with a gaslift cylinder to ensure your safety at every height. You can use the control bar beneath the seat to easily lift it up to 40.6 inch or push it down to 34.8 inch.

The 360-degree rotation seat provides extra convenience when you move from one task to another. This revolving computer chair stands on 5 noise-cancelling casters, all made of high-quality plastic and rubber and capable of multidirectional running.

Special base pattern: This heavy-duty office chair applies an industrial-strength base mainly consisting of 5 conjoined steel bars. Each bar runs in a curved line to cushion the seating force to protect your floor from abrupt damage and meanwhile to extend the life span of the chair.

The pneumatic rod is certified by SGS, safe to be lifted and use

360°Swivel: the seat can be 360° rotated, you can fetch things or chat with others without moving, super convenient stools to have in the kitchen or at the bar

Please Remove the black cap of gas lift before assembly

