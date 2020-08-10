YAHEETECH Office Chair Ergonomic Computer Chair Mid Back Mesh Desk Chair Lumbar Support Modern Executive Adjustable Stool Rolling Swivel Chair, Black



Product Description

A good office chair can be beneficial to a productive workday. Imagine sitting on a hard leather seated, lack-of-maneuverability, unadjustable, weak back-and-lumbar-supportive office chair, I suppose you won’t have a very comfortable working experience, nor a good efficiency, not to mention a pleasant mood.

Yaheetech 360° swivel ergonomic chair is your most cost-effective choice for your office and home.

1.Soft sponge padded seat and breathable mesh backrest give you a cool and comfy seating experience even during the hot weather.

2.Curved backrest with lumbar supports can reduce your fatigue after long-time sitting.

3.Adjustable seat height to your variable needs.

4.Five wheels can be rotated and rolled in all directions, which is convenient for multitasking.

5.Tilting design helps you recline for better relaxation after the hard work.

6.This durable and sturdy mesh chair is ready for your long-term use.

Breathable Mesh Backrest:

Allows better airflow, accelerating heat and moisture dissipation.

High Density Foam：

Soft foam seat with good elasticity provides you with the best seating experience.

Comfortable Armrests:

Help you get rid of fatigue after a day’s hard work.

Solid & Stable:

Sturdy and stable star base make sure safety use.

Reclining :

Through the tilt tension control knob under the seat, the recline angle can be freely customized.

Height Adjustable Seat

Seat can be adjusted from 12.4’’ to 16.3’’ for your utmost comfort.

Robust chair construction:

Yaheetech mid-back office chair is constructed of hard-wearing nylon mesh, durable star base, solid rolling casters and SGS-certified gas cylinde.

360 degrees wheels:

Twisting and turning about is integral within the office. So we adopt a stable star base and equip it with 5pcs 360-degree swivel wheels, ensuring fluent and quick movement and keeping up your quick pace of work.

Reliable home/office accessory:

This basic ergonomic mesh chair is a cost-effective, durable and comfortable choice to have in the study and office.

Larger seat for optimal comfort:

In this model, we upgraded the seat size, measuring 20.7’’ (width) by 20’’ (depth), and 2.7’’ thick, to provide you with a softer and larger sitting area.

Passed BIFMA X5.1 Test :

This chair has passed BIFMA X5.1 Test and is recommended for office use for customers under 200 lbs.

Ergonomic backrest design:

Curved backrest can perfectly line up with human body line and support your spine’s natural curve. The lumbar support system resembles a pair of hands, pushing up and holding your low back.

Color

Gray

Gray backrest, white armrest, black seat/base

Pack

1

1

Overall dimension

23.8 x 23.6 x (33.7-37.6)’’(LxWxH)

23.6 x 25 x (35.2-39.2)’’ (WxDxH)

Adjustable seat height

12.4-16.3″

13-16.7″

Seat size

20.7 x 20 x 2.8″ (LxWxThickness)

18.7 x 19 x 2.6″ (LxWxThickness)

Material

steel, iron, PP, nylon mesh, foam, nonwoven fabric, composite boards

steel, iron, PP, nylon mesh, foam, nonwoven fabric, composite boards

【ERGONOMIC BACKREST DESIGH】The Office desk computer mesh chair curved backrest can perfectly line up with human body line and support your spine’s natural curve. The lumbar support system resembles a pair of hands, pushing up and holding your low back. suit long time use

【LARGE SEAT FOR OPTIMAL COMFORT】In this model, we upgraded the seat size, measuring 20.7’’ (width) by 20’’ (depth), and 2.7’’ thick, to provide you with a softer and larger sitting area.

【RESLINING OFFICE CHAIR】By simply pushing the lever or pulling it out, this mesh office chair can be tilted and leaned backward or locked in place for your various sitting positions. A tilt tension control knob under the seat is provided to adjust the recline angle.

【SUITABLE FOR VARIOUS OCCASIONS】 – It is a good choice to add one of our office chair in your office, put a desk chair in front of your home, and put a set of our computer chair in your activity room. If you had some problem for this office chair pls kindly contact us we will try our best to help you asap.