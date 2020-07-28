Yaheetech Computer Chair Ergonomic Office Chair Mid-Back Desk Chair w/Armrest and Swivel Casters – Black



A good office chair can be beneficial to a productive workday.

Our 360° swivel ergonomic mid-back chair is your most cost-effective choice for office and home.

Soft sponge padded seat and breathable mesh backrest give you a cool and comfy seating experience even during the hot weather.

Curved backrest with lumbar supports can reduce your back fatigue after long-time sitting.

Adjustable seat height to your variable needs.

Five wheels can be rotated and rolled in all directions, which is convenient for multitasking.

Tilting design helps you recline for better relaxation after the hard work.

This durable and sturdy mesh chair is ready for your long-term use.

Specifications:

Material: steel, iron, PP, nylon mesh, foam, nonwoven fabric, composite boards

Overall dimension: 23.6 x 25 x (35.2-39.2)’’ (WxDxH)

Adjustable seat height:13-16.7’’

Seat size: 47.5 x 48.5 x 6.5cm/ 18.7 x 19 x 2.6’’ (LxWxThickness)

Maximum weight capacity: 275lb

Color: black

Pneumatic seat-height adjustment:

The seat height of this computer mesh chair can be simply adjusted from 13’’ to 16.7’’ by a little push-up/press down at the lever under the seat according to your needs.

Larger Seat and Base:

Our office chair upgraded the seat size, measuring 19.1’’ (width) by 18.7’’ (depth), and 2.6’’ thick, to provide you with a softer and larger sitting area.

Adjustable Height

Freely customizable chair height for the ultimate comfort and efficiency

Adjustable:

A tilt tension control knob under the seat is provided to adjust the recline angle

360-degree Swivel Wheels

Ensures fluent and quick movement and keeping up your quick pace of work

Breathable mid-back design:

This mesh office chair features densely knitted mesh backrest, which allows better airflow and breathability, accelerates heat and moisture dissipation.

High-Density Foam Seat

Thick foam padded seat covered with durable mesh fabric, comfy and breathable

Comfy Armrests

Give your arms a place to relax

Safety

Please rest assured that the gas lift is made of steel to give you the best chair adjustment safety

Color

Black

Red

Gray

Black mesh brown seat

Blue

Black mesh brown seat

Seat-height adjustment

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Easy assembly

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Overall dimension

23.8 x 23.6 x (33.7-37.6)’’(LxWxH)

24 x 23.6 x (34.5-38.2)”(LxWxH)

23.8 x 23.6 x (33.7-37.6)’’(LxWxH)

27.2x25x45.5-47.6” (LxWxH)

27.2x25x45.5-47.6” (LxWxH)

23.2×24.2×38×41.7”(L×W×H)

Color

Brown

Brown

Black

Purple

Dark Gray

Blue

Size

23.2×24.2×38×41.7’’(L×W×H)

27.2x25x45.5-47.6 ’’ (LxWxH)

24 x 23.6 x (34.5-38.2)’’(LxWxH)

24 x 23.6 x (34.5-38.2)’’(LxWxH)

23.6 x 24.5 x (36.6-40.2)’’ (WxDxH)

23.6 x 24.5 x (36.6-40.2)’’ (WxDxH)

Material

PU leather, Mesh, Sponge, Metal, PP

PU leather, Mesh, Sponge, Metal, PP

steel, iron, PP, nylon mesh, foam, nonwoven fabric, composite boards

steel, iron, PP, nylon mesh, foam, nonwoven fabric, composite boards

steel, iron, PP, nylon mesh, foam, nonwoven fabric, composite boards

steel, iron, PP, nylon mesh, foam, nonwoven fabric, composite boards

Back style

Mid back

High back

Mid back

Mid back

Mid back

Mid back

Adjustable seat height

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

