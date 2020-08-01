YAHEETECH 2Pcs High Back Mesh Office Chairs with Leather Padded Seat, Ergonomic Adjustable Desk Chair Swivel Chair Computer Chair for Home, Workplace Brown



Yaheetech adjustable office chair is constructed of premium PU leather, sponge, plywood, PP and nylon material, with solid structure holding up to 120kg / 264.6 lb, sturdy and for long-term use. Height adjustable range is 115-121cm/45.5-47.6 ’’, which can meet your varied needs. 360°swiveling design is convenient for you to move the chair or fetch files/books, very practical. Stylish design makes it compatible seamlessly with any décor of occasion. This swivel office chair features ergonomic back frame with built in lumbar support, which provides improved lower back comfort.

lager size seat for you

solid structure holds up to 264.6 lb, sturdy and durable to use

high quality pu leather covering, close to the skin, waterproof and wear-resistant, easy to clean.

The cushion padding cotton is shaped cotton (foamed cotton), the material is relatively soft, integrally formed, the resilience is better than ordinary cotton, and it is not easy to deform

Comfy headrest: The cushioned headrest is very comfortable.

272″ large chassis, stable and not easy to topple, the maximum load can reach 265 pounds.

Breathable mid-back design:

featuring densely knitted mesh backrest, this mesh office chair allows better airflow, accelerating heat and moisture dissipation. Mid-back design supports your spine’s natural curve and protects your lower and middle back as it prompts you to sit straight.

Larger seat for optimal comfort:

In this model, we upgraded the seat size, measuring19.9’’ (width) by 21’’ (depth), to provide you with a softer and larger sitting area.

PU leather surface:

Featuring water-proof and easy to clean, this deformation resistant material brings a luxurious texture.

Specifications:

Material: PU leather, sponge, plywood, PP and nylon

Dimension: 27.2x25x45.5-47.6 ’’ (LxWxH);

Max. Loading: 264.6 lb G.W.: 28.8 Lb Color: Brown

Supportive armrests:

Relax your arms while taking a break after long working hours.

Smooth 360° mobility:

Flexible operation, features 360° rotation and smooth rolling casters.

Reclining office chair

Through the tilt tension control knob under the seat, the recline angle can be freely customized.

Adjustable seat height:

the seat height of this computer mesh chair can be simply adjusted from 17.3″ to 19.7″ by a little push-up/press down at the lever under the seat, which can meet your different needs

Color

Brown

Brown

Orange

Dark Gray

Red

Brown

Size

27.2x25x45.5-47.6 ’’ (LxWxH)

23.2×24.2×38×41.7’’(L×W×H)

24 x 23.6 x (34.5-38.2)’’(LxWxH)

23.6 x 24.5 x (36.6-40.2)’’ (WxDxH)

24 x 23.6 x (34.5-38.2)’’(LxWxH)

23.2×24.2×38×41.7’’(L×W×H)

Material

PU leather, Mesh, Sponge, Metal, PP

PU leather, Mesh, Sponge, Metal, PP

steel, iron, PP, nylon mesh, foam, nonwoven fabric, composite boards

steel, iron, PP, nylon mesh, foam, nonwoven fabric, composite boards

steel, iron, PP, nylon mesh, foam, nonwoven fabric, composite boards

PU leather, Mesh, Sponge, Metal, PP

Back style

High back

Mid back

Mid back

Mid back

Mid back

Mid back

Adjustable seat height

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Pack

1

1

1

1

2

2

