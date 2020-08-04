Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong Among Cardinals To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Mainstay Cardinals backstop Yadier Molina revealed today that he is among the gamers that has actually evaluated positive for COVID-19 Starting shortstop Paul DeJong is likewise among the gamers to test positive.

The group even more revealed (with the gamers’ approval) that infielders Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo and pitchers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley have actually been contaminated with the coronavirus. That would appear to leave one extra gamer unknown based upon previous signs of 7 positive tests.

Each of these gamers will undoubtedly be sidelined while recuperating, which will ideally happen in brief order. They’ll need to test unfavorable two times prior to being permitted to resume baseball activities with the company. Depending upon the quantity of time that takes, each gamer might possibly need some training time prior to rejoining the active lineup.

The essential thing here, undoubtedly, is the health of the gamers included and those that have actually possibly entered contact with them. Based upon current screening outcomes, the group is confident that the spread has actually been restricted to these gamers and the numerous team member that have actually currently evaluated positive.

From a baseball viewpoint, it’s undoubtedly a substantial blow to the group’s lineup. The 38- year-old Molina has long brought a big …