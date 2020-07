Price: $109.95

(as of Jul 21,2020 09:00:54 UTC – Details)





FREQUENT UPDATES – Location is updated once every 5 minutes while moving

INSTANT ALERTS – Receive instant movement alerts right on your phone if your asset begins to move

MINI GPS TRACKER – The YabbyGPS is an IP67 waterproof mini GPS tracker that is easy to hide and provides near real time location updates

SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED – The YabbyGPS requires a subscription from LoneStar Tracking in order to operate