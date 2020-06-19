XXXTentacion’s Mom Sued for $11M by Half Bro, Claims She Stole from Trust

Exclusive

XXXTentacion‘s been gone for a couple of years, but there is still fresh family drama brewing — his half brother’s suing XXX’s mom, and accusing her of stealing.

Jodi Kavney, the mother of XXX’s half brother, Corey Pack, claims XXX’s mom, Cleopatra Bernard, concocted an agenda to siphon off huge amount of money from her very own son’s trust — money the late rapper reserve for Corey … according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.



Jodi, who’s suing for Corey, says in docs, XXX left out assets more than $50 million … including a trust that lists Corey as 1 of 3 beneficiaries. She claims the breakdown is meant to be 50% to Cleopatra, 25% to XXX’s brother, Aiden Kerr … with Corey obtaining the remaining 25%.

But, in the lawsuit, Jodi claims Cleopatra cut a deal with XXX’s baby mama which helped her cut Corey out of his portion of the estate. Jodi’s now wanting to recover assets she claims were “improperly and surreptitiously transferred” by Cleopatra to herself.

Jodi’s suing for $11 million in damages and may attempt to triple that amount … if she can prove this is intentionally done. She also claims Corey’s entitled to ownership rights to XXX’s record label, Bad Vibe Entities.



Jodi’s attorney, Natasha Shaikh, tells TMZ … they originally sent a demand letter to Cleopatra seeking the $11M but says that fell on deaf ears … so that they filed the lawsuit to let the court decide. We reached out to Cleopatra for comment … so far, no word right back.