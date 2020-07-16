XXF New Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet for Kids, Iron Man Glove LED with Removable Magnet Infinity Stones-3 Flash Mode. (Kids)



Price: $38.47

(as of Jul 16,2020 00:21:07 UTC – Details)





New version Kids Magnet Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet, LED gems can be removed and install. Length:29cm/11inches. replica Kids gauntlet 1:1,fit for most Kids.

We updated the product design, there is no board installed inside the glove, but all the gems have a built-in CR927 thium cell battery, press the battery, the stone will light up ,and it has 3 lighting modes to choose.

PVC Iron man infinity glove,soft but in good shape,you bend the finger smoothly, replica thanos gauntlet, fit for most Kids.

The power of universe, powered by 6 PCS CR927 Thium cell Battery (included).

The Iron Man infinity gauntlet ,perfect for cosplay accessories, birthday, drama, masquerade, novelty pretend play, night club, Christmas, Halloween themed party Dressing Up. Standard shipping:10-15 business days arrive.