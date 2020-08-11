

Price: $776.30

(as of Aug 11,2020 18:36:12 UTC – Details)



XTERRA Fitness TR300 Folding Treadmill Achieve optimum vitality by losing weight and toning up with the XTERRA Fitness TR300 folding treadmill. Designed with ease of use features that include a large 5. 5” Blue Backlit LCD display, 24 preset programs, easy folding Lift Assist frame design, and convenient handlebar controls for speed and incline. Built tough for athletes training to compete with the style and elegance to fit perfectly in any room in the house!

Large 20″ X 55″ Walking/running surface

Large 5. 5 inch blue backlit LCD display is easy to read and keeps you updated on all the necessary information (speed, incline, time, distance, calories and pulse)

24 preset programs, heart RATE control, and manual program offer unmatched variety for your workouts

Remote controls are conveniently located on the handlebars that adjust speed and incline

Extra soft cushioned deck technology provides maximum impact Absorption, minimizing the stress on your joints and providing a more comfortable workout