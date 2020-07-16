XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill Black



Price: $399.00 - $349.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 00:40:23 UTC – Details)



The XTERRA Fitness TR150 Treadmill combines the quality and performance you desire with the flexibility of a machine that can be easily folded up and stored away.

Large 16″ X 50″ Walking/running surface

Large 5 inch LCD display is easy to read and keeps you updated on speed, incline, time, distance, calories, and pulse

Speed range 0. 5 -10 MPH allows for users of all fitness levels.Pull the knob to release the deck to fold or unfold

12 preset programs offer unmatched variety for your workouts

3 Manual incline settings allow for maximum variety. Side rails: plastic. Belt: 1 ply, 1. 4mm

Prop 65: this product can expose you to chemicals including toluene and acrylamide which are known to the state of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm.