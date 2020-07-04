XPT traveller from Melbourne hotspot to Sydney has COVID-19 symptoms

A traveller from among Melbourne’s hot spots has come down with COVID-19 symptoms after catching the train to Sydney.

The man alighted an XPT train at Central Station after 7am on Saturday morning and was detained after showing ‘COVID-like’ symptoms.

Ambulance workers took him to an inner-city hotel to self-isolate.

The man could face an $11,000 fine or up to 6 months behind bars if that he does not have the best reason for crossing the border.

Victorians from the state’s locked-down suburbs are banned from coming to New South Wales unless they are already a NSW resident or are seeking health care bills.

Victoria reported 66 infections on Friday and is yet to provide Saturday’s numbers as 36 suburbs enter lockdown in Melbourne’s northern and western suburbs.

New South Wales reported six cases on Saturday, five of whom come in hotel quarantine and one school student from the NSW Central Coast.

Authorities said the case could be from a previous illness.