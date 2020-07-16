XPRIT Hoverboard w/Bluetooth Speaker



Product Description

Head out to a family adventure with the SBW-666 Hoverboard. It is the perfect self balancing scooter for anyone in the family. The SBW-666 model has a minimum weight requirement of 45lbs, which is ideal for kids age 7 and up and can support an adult up to a capacity of 165lbs. Anyone can easily learn to master the hoverboard and ride like a pro within just minutes of practice!

Pair up your phone and blast your favorite tunes through the built-in wireless Bluetooth Speaker.

Safety Tip: To ensure a more joyful and safe ride we recommend to wear safety gear at all times when riding.

Classic Style: Pick your favorite color. The classic sharp design is available in 5 different matte color finishes and a glossy multicolor camouflage finish.

Long lasting bright LED colorful flashing lights are equipped on the wheels and fenders for a more fun and safe ride.

The Best Gift: The SBW666 Hoverboard model is the perfect gift in the market for any occasion and anyone in the family. Enjoy your free time riding outdoors with friends and family!

UL2272-CERTIFIED

All of our electric scooters are made of top quality materials that have passed stringent testing to validate authenticity and secure operation.

Anti Slip Rubber

Easier to control and maneuver. Swiftly responds to angle and speed.

Solid Rubber Wheels

6.5” non-slip sturdy rubber tires ensure lasting smooth rides in your home or outdoor adventures.

Max speed: 6mph; last about 45-75 mins

Battery Charge Time: 2-3 hours until fully charged

Max weight is 165lbs; minimum weight is 45lbs

UL 2272 Certified

Quick and easy hover board learning