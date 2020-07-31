XPRIT Folding Electric Kick Scooter w/Long Lasting Battery (Black-6.5″ Wheel)



Price: $249.95

(as of Jul 31,2020 11:00:27 UTC – Details)





Full aluminum alloy frame durable and fast acceleration

8-13 miles range with single charge; 12.4 mph top speed; 200 lbs max supported weight

LCD display for battery indicator (This model doesn’t include Bluetooth feature; tail light is not including)

An ideal transportation tool for short distance commuting; Easy to store: folding size 38″x15.7″x15.7″

IMPORTANT: We do not recommend to use the scooter on wet roads or during rain as the unit is not waterproof. Any water damages will not be covered under the warranty. Normal charge time is 3-5 hours. We do not recommend overcharge battery.