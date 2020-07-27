XPRIT Electric Scooter, Up to 15 Miles Range, 3 Gear Speed Mode



XPRIT 8.5″ ELECTRIC KICK SCOOTER



The XPRIT Electric Scooter is the best scooter for daily commuting or simply to ride for fun. It is designed and focused on providing safe and stable form of travel made up of durable materials that provide superior performance.

Simple Compact Design



Made up of high grade light alloy aluminum material weighing at only 27 lbs. The e-scooter is capable of holding an adult up to 264 lbs. Easily fold in seconds to store or carry anywhere on the go with you. It is the ideal transportation device.

Distance Range



Head out to class, work or grab a coffee downtown. Reach and incredible distance of 15 miles under certain conditions on a single trip. Fully recharge the battery in just 2-3 hours. Quickly get back out on the road to your next destination.

Powerful 250W Motor



A powerful 250 w motor drives the e-scooter at a maximum speed of 15.5 mph under certain conditions. Toggle between saving power mode and normal power mode. Saving power mode propels the scooter at a max speed of 9.3 mph. While normal power mode propels it at a high speed of 15.5 mph. Effortlessly climb up to 20 degree inclines.

Safety and Comfort



Ride longs periods of time comfortably and safe with 8.5″ anti-slip solid rubber tires. Equipped with a safe brake system. Simply press the hand brake to activate the mechanical disc brake located in the rear wheel. Safely ride at night with the assistance of side reflectors and flashing backlight when breaking.

With a 7.5 Ah battery capacity, you can fully charge the electric scooter in just 2-3 hours.

Once the charger indicator light turns green you are ready to kick off the ground and roll out.

Exciting UPGRADES on the Dashboard

TAP AND SWITCH: Simply tap the power button once. You will be able to switch between Gear 1 – Eco Mode, Gear 2 – Comfort Mode, and Gear 3 – Sport Mode.

ODOMETER: Now you can see an odometer for your current trip mileage.

SPEEDOMETER: Keep track of your current speed.

BATTERY INDICATOR: Keep track of your current battery level.

Rechargeable Scooter Spider Light (Additional purchase)

ULTRA BRIGHT LIGHT: Stay safe while riding at night. The ultra bright red tail light will keep you visible from dusk until dawn and even daylight.

EASY TO USE: Attach to your scooter, bike, helmet, stroller, and more; it can be attached to any mount size of 22-35 mm

USB RECHARGEABLE: Never spend money on spare batteries. Recharge your light with USB Cable via, computer, power bank or charger.

MULTIPLE MODES: Set it up on your favorite mode.Choose to turn on both LED light and Laser Diode or one at a time. The modes include slow flash, fast flash, continuous light.

WATER RESISTANT: The tail light is water resistant for all types of weather. Made up of high quality air tight materials which will stop dust or water from coming in.

Electric Scooter LED Colorful Flash Lights (Additional purchase)

Look cool and stylish during your night rides. Pick your favorite LED light colors and safely be seen during your daily commute after dusk . You can always ride for fun to show off the cool and vibrant lights. The LED string colorful light can be set in a rapid blinking light mode, slow mode or always on.

Pick your favorite LED light color.

Available in 4 radiant colors.

✔[Distance Range] – With 7500mAh Battery, Reach incredible distance of 15 miles under certain conditions on a single trip. Head out to class, work or grab a coffee downtown. Fully recharge the battery in just 2-3 hours. Quickly get back out on the road to your next destination.

✔[Simple Compact Design] – Made up of high grade light alloy aluminum material weighing at only 27lbs. The e-scooter is capable of holding an adult up to 220lbs. Easily fold in seconds to store or carry anywhere on the go with you. It is the ideal transportation device.

✔[Display Features] – The control panel will display current speed, current gear, current trip mileage and current battery level. Gear 1 for Eco Mode, Gear 2 for Comfort Mode, Gear 3 for Sport Mode. Fours Bars at the bottom of the panel will be turned off one-by-one as the consumption of the battery.

✔[Safety and Comfort] – Ride longs periods of time comfortably and safe with 8.5″ anti-slip solid rubber tires. Equipped with a safe brake system. Simply press the hand brake to activate the mechanical disc brake located in the rear wheel. Safely ride at night with the assistance of side reflectors and a flashing back light when breaking.