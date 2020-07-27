XPRIT 10” Electric Scooter Premium Version, 10Ah Long-Range Battery, 350W Motor, LED Dashboard



Upgraded Power and Endurance: With 36V/10Ah Li-ion Battery along with 350W Brushless Motor, the all-new XPRIT 10” Electric Scooter Premium Version could easily boost you to 15.5mph for up to 24.8miles mileage depending on riding style and terrain.

Upgraded Tire Performance: With the honeycomb structure and wider surface of the all-new designed 10” solid tire, the XPRIT 10” Electric Scooter Premium Version brings you way more comfortable riding experience. It is even capable for lightly off-road conditions.

Upgraded Brake System: With the front E-ABS electric brake and rear disc brake, the XPRIT 10” Electric Scooter Premium Version brings you higher level of safety.

Upgraded Panel Display: With our brand new LED dashboard, you can understand the status of your electric scooter right away including gear, speed, trip mileage, battery level.

Upgraded Speed Gear: We implemented 3-speed switch on the XPRIT 10” Electric Scooter Premium Version. Gear 1 for Eco Mode. Gear 2 for Comfort Mode, Gear 3 for Sport Mode. Simply press the power button once to switch.