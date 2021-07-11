XPeng Pres on Chinese regulatory scrutiny, plus breaking down Biden's executive order on business

Krissy and Alex Mashinsky, Co-founders of usastrong.io, join Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss their new e-commerce site designed to sell strictly American made products and break down why their looking to take on big box retailer Amazon.

Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland speak with Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar about the company’s SPAC merger deal.

Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland speak with Bowlero Corp. CFO & President, Brett Parker, about the company’s SPAC merger, and outlook for the bowling industry.

Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland speak with Xpeng Vice Chairman and President, Brian Gu, about the company’s debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the launch of the G3i, his message to investors, and the outlook for the electric vehicle market.

Deputy Director of the National Economic Council in the Joe Biden administration, Bharat Ramamurti, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Biden’s new executive order centered around improving workers’ opportunities and how these three provisions will shape the labor market moving forward.

Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman speak with Levi Strauss CFO Harmit Singh about the company’s latest earnings report, industry trends, and outlook.