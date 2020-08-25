Xinjiang Authorities Restrict Islamic ‘Nikah’ Wedding Rites, Citing Danger to ‘Stability’

Authorities in Kashgar (in Chinese, Kashi) prefecture, in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), are restricting Uyghurs from observing Islamic wedding rites, according to sources, amid a campaign that has labeled a broad spectrum of religious practices as “extremist.”

Last month, RFA’s Uyghur Service received a tip from a listener claiming to be a Uyghur living in Shanghai who said he had inquired with an official from Kashgar about permission to include nikah—considered an essential religious and cultural tradition in Muslim weddings—as part of his marriage back home in Kona Sheher (Shufu) county’s Toqquzaq township.

Historically, Uyghur couples have performed nikah on the morning of their wedding, gathering with their immediate families, as well as their best man and maid of honor, in the presence of an akhun, or Muslim officiant. Multiple wedding receptions—complete with food, dancing, and merriment, and attended by extended family and members of the couple’s social circle—typically follows during the same afternoon and evening, or over the course of subsequent days.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, provided RFA with what he said was a recording of the phone conversation, in which he repeatedly asks…