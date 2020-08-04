Xinjiang Authorities Relocate Camp Detainees to Restricted-Access ‘Residential Area’

Authorities in Kashgar (in Chinese, Kashi) prefecture in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) have actually developed an unique, restricted-access “residential area” to relocate Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities launched from internment camps, according to regional authorities.

Confirmation of the brand-new center in the southern XUAR’s Uyghur heartland comes amidst signs China is transferring some prisoners of a three-year-old internment camp program that has actually drawn global condemnation and U.S. sanctions, sending out numerous to operate in factories throughout China and putting some on trial.

The property zone in the seat of Kashgar’s Makit (in Chinese, Maigaiti) county allows detainees to deal with their households, however otherwise varies little from the camp where authorities are thought to have actually held 1.8 million individuals given that April 2017, a source in the area informed RFA.

Sources who explained the brand-new safeguarded neighborhood of previous prisoners outside Kashgar, a trading post city of 500,000, provided price quotes varying from a number of hundred households to 7,000 individuals. RFA was not able to validate the population of the property zones.

The suburb, referred to as the “14 th Neighborhood Committee,” accommodates those who have “completed their studies” at the camps, stated the source, …