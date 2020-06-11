Xinjiang Authorities Launch Campaign on Uyghur Courtyards, Threaten Detention For Noncompliance

Authorities in Aksu (in Chinese, Akesu) prefecture, in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), are forcing Uyghur families to divide their courtyards based on strict regulations or risk detention in internment camps, according to sources.

A recent article in the state Aksu Daily claimed that the “Three Separates” campaign, which requires household courtyards to incorporate an animal pen, a vegetable garden, and a paved verandah, is element of a bid to ensure that neighborhoods are “hygienic and beautiful.”

The article said the newest campaign comes on the heels of the “major success” of one begun last year, known as “Sanxin Huodong,” or “Three News,” which required Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities to “modernize” their homes by abandoning the rugs and pillows they traditionally use as furniture and replacing them with sofas, beds, and desks.

RFA’s Uyghur Service reported in January that residents were often only given a week—and in some instances, only 2 or 3 days—to conform to the Three News campaign, while people who did not risked being labeled religious extremists and put into the region’s vast network of internment camps, where authorities are believed to have held some 1.8 million people since April 2017.

After being contacted in regards to the new campaign by sources inside the region, who spoke on condition of anonymity for anxiety about reprisal, RFA spoke with a Uyghur police officer in Aksu’s Uchturpan (Wushi) county who said that nearly half the house holds under his jurisdiction had already made the changes required by the campaign.

“Our village has eight units … as of now, three of them have now been renovated [as part of the campaign],” the officer said, adding that authorities “are working on it.”

“They’ve separated the yard in to three [spaces]. There’s a pen for animals in one single place, a verandah in another, and a yard in one other. And they pave the floor over.”

According to the officer, residents are forced to complete all renovations “within three days.”

Local cops, along with members of work teams who’ve been “sent down” in to townships and villages by regional authorities, are responsible for overseeing the implementation of the policy on the household level, he said.

“There are [higher-level] police involved. Three of them work with us, telling us what we have to do [to enforce compliance],” the officer told RFA.

“There are threats and consequences if people don’t comply … They might make them do janitorial work in the village unit office for a week or, if the circumstances are really serious, they might also threaten to take them to ‘re-education,’” he added, using a euphemism for the internment camps.

Beijing initially denied the existence of internment camps in the XUAR, but a year ago changed tack and began describing the facilities as “boarding schools” that offer vocational training for Uyghurs, discourage radicalization, and help protect the nation from terrorism.

Reporting by RFA’s Uyghur Service and other media outlets, however, indicates that those in the camps are detained against their will and subjected to political indoctrination, routinely face rough treatment as a result of their overseers, and endure poor food diets and unhygienic conditions in the often-overcrowded facilities.

Punishment for noncompliance

One camp survivor named Zumrat Dawut, who fled to the U.S. with her family in 2019 and has since shared firsthand information about the campaign of repression in the XUAR, recently told RFA the story of a young cook in the region who was simply locked up by police and forced to do janitorial work on their behalf as punishment for maybe not meeting the deadline for the Three News campaign.

Dawut, who provided what she said was a picture of the child, claimed that he was not able to finish the required renovations due to the time that he was necessary to put in together with his job at a local restaurant.

“Someone from the village management office was watching for him at the front gate and detained him when he got home one night,” she said.

“They took him right to the police station and told him he had to accomplish janitorial work in the restrooms for 15 days [as punishment]. They locked him up for 15 days.”

At one point all through his detention, Dawut said, the man’s wife visited the police station to give him food.

“I guess the guy looked out the window and talked to her a bit,” she said.

“He told her to go stay with her mother, not to worry about him, and that’s when she took this picture of him.”

RFA also spoke with Jewlan Shirmemet, a Uyghur activist in Turkey who has spent the past six months campaigning for his family’s release from arbitrary detention.

He said that whilst the Aksu Daily article suggests home “modernization” campaigns such as the Three Separates are likely to improve the culture of the Uyghur community, the policy is really directed at “eliminating the Uyghurs’ own culture and forcing them to adopt [that of the Han Chinese].”

“If we look at Han people’s courtyards, their cooking areas and animal pens are very close to one another—right across from one another,” unlike for Uyghurs, he said.

“Uyghurs wake up and immediately sweep the courtyard every morning—it’s something that’s become a part of our culture,” he added, suggesting that such methods would be harder with the renovations required by the newest campaign.

Reported by Shohret Hoshur for RFA’s Uyghur Service. Translated by Elise Anderson with transcription assistance by Shahrezad Ghayrat. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.