Xinjiang Authorities Institute Mandarin-Only Instruction at Prominent Uyghur High School

Authorities have upended the curriculum at perhaps one of the most respected Uyghur high schools in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), replacing Uyghur language instruction with that of Mandarin Chinese, included in what the Uyghur diaspora says is just a campaign to get rid of their culture in the region.

Kashgar Uyghur High School, in the seat of Kashgar (in Chinese, Kashi) prefecture, was founded in 1956 and widely known within the XUAR as the region’s top educational institution for Uyghur young ones to learn their language and cultural heritage.

After reducing its junior senior school classes in the early 1980s, the school centered on teaching senior high schoolers, but maintained its concentrate on studies upheld in the Uyghur tradition.

However, in the first 2010s, authorities merged the college with still another institution for Han Chinese residents and renamed it Kashgar No. 6 High School, including class instruction in Mandarin on topics related to Han Chinese culture, and requiring all students to study the curriculum.

In April 2019, employment advertisement was published on the webpage of the Tianshui Normal Institute in neighboring Gansu province calling for teachers to apply for the fall term, at which point the name of the college would officially be changed to Shanghai Normal University High School.

The school said that at the time of April that year it had 59 classes with a total of 2,811 students and 319 teachers and was looking to hire applicants from across China who were underneath the age of 30 and had recently received their undergraduate or master’s degrees. It said 19 positions would be provided for graduates of Shanghai Normal University.

The advertisement touted high salaries and generous benefits for teachers, including a monthly salary of 4,361 yuan (U.S. $615) for teachers with bachelor’s degrees and 5,021 yuan (U.S. $710) for teachers with master’s degrees. When other benefits are added, teachers could expect a complete compensation exceeding 8,000 yuan (U.S. $1,130) monthly and be qualified to receive annual bonuses of 12,000-15,000 yuan (U.S. $1,695-$2,120).

RFA’s Uyghur Service recently spoke with a Han Chinese woman from the school’s Teaching Division who said that teachers—including Uyghur language instructors—are still being sought “on a rolling basis,” even though she suggested that Uyghur is only being shown to some students on someone basis and is not area of the regular curriculum.

“We are teaching every thing in the national language [Mandarin],” the staffer said, when asked perhaps the school offered bilingual education.

She refused to answer additional questions concerning the curriculum, saying further inquiries would need to be manufactured in person at the college.

RFA also spoke with a Uyghur-speaking male employee at the school, who hung up the device after telling a reporter to “mind your own business” when asked about Uyghur language classes.

‘Completely Chinese’

Jurat Obul, a Uyghur former student of the college who is now based in the U.S., told RFA that the changes there indicate authorities are trying to whitewash its importance as an institution of learning for Uyghur language and culture.

“[The authorities] Sinicized [the name] and changed it [to Kashgar No. 6 High School], but they still weren’t totally satisfied, so they really combined it with a Chinese school,” that he said, before changing it again in the fall of this past year.

“The [school] was the best-known, most significant school in the whole prefecture. It was also crucial within the autonomous region as a whole. Many talented students have come out of this school. It’s very important for Uyghurs in Kashgar.”

Obul said he visited the college in 2012 and said it reminded him of a “prison.”

“They’d made it completely Chinese … it was already completely different from the school where we’d studied,” that he said.

According to Obul, Han Chinese teachers at the college treated Uyghur students “as if they were animals.”

“I was very upset by this and my eyes filled with tears,” that he said.

“Our teachers were so kind and loving to us when we were studying there. They really devoted themselves to developing our potential … Now there’s no love there, only destruction. They’ve completely done away with Uyghur education.”

Reports of changes at the college come amidst conflicting details about the fate of one of its Uyghur administrators, Dolkun Tursun, who went missing after delivering a speech in February 2013 to mark International Mother Language Day in Kashgar, when he said it is “a point of pride to know a foreign language, and a sin not to know one’s mother tongue.”

RFA recently attempted to call Tursun’s home but unearthed that the number have been disconnected.

A Han Chinese employee at the Kashgar Uyghur High School, when asked why Tursun’s phone was disconnected, said “he was sent down to a village,” talking about a form of punishment that originated during the 1966-76 Cultural Revolution when urban dwellers were forcibly relocated to the countryside to help in rural life.

The staffer hung up upon realizing that the phone call had comes from outside of China.

Norway-based Uyghur language activist Abduweli Ayup, who organized the February 2013 event and used it to announce his intention to found a Uyghur language preschool, disputed the staffer’s claims, however.

“How can we trust what [the employee] says if that he can’t even tell us what village he’s in,” Ayup said, adding that Tursun have been targeted for police interrogation over his speech and that sources suggest that he was arrested in one of the very first waves of internment camp detentions in Kashgar in 2017.

“He was detained in 2017, and I’m unaware of any news that he’s been released,” that he said.

According to Ayup, who was simply also detained by police in the aftermath of the February 2013 event, authorities “gave [Tursun] a rough time for having used the phrase ‘sin.’”

A culture targeted

Last week, the Washington-based Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) outlined what it called the Chinese government’s “campaign to stamp out tangible aspects of Uyghur culture,” using the destruction of a lot of the old city of Kashgar—an ancient Silk Road trading center—as a model.

While several international organizations, including UNESCO, have voiced their concern at the potential loss of architectural legacy, UHRP said in its report that “it is precisely because of Kashgar’s uniqueness and its profound degree of cultural significance for Uyghurs that the Chinese government has gone to extraordinary lengths to co-opt the city’s symbolic heritage.”

Kashgar’s Old City offers one of the clearest examples of Beijing’s efforts to reshape the Uyghur cultural narrative, however it is certainly not the only one. RFA’s Uyghur Service has documented countless cases of official efforts to wipe away the historical and social touchstones of Uyghur civilization and replace them with symbols of loyalty to the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

But the targeting of Uyghur cultural traditions goes far beyond the destruction of the physical manifestations. Heavy restrictions on religious practices, the teaching of the Uyghur language in schools, and also appearance and diet, come in place through the entire region underneath the guise of “modernization.”

Those who violate these rules are arbitrarily detained in the XUAR’s vast network of some 1,300 internment camps, where authorities are thought to have organized to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities accused of harboring “strong religious views” and “politically incorrect” some ideas since April 2017.

While Beijing initially denied the existence of the camps, China last year changed tack and began describing the facilities as “boarding schools” that provide vocational training for Uyghurs, discourage radicalization, and help protect the country from terrorism.

But reporting by RFA and other media outlets indicate that those in the camps are detained against their will and put through political indoctrination, routinely face rough treatment at the hands of the overseers, and endure poor diets and unhygienic conditions in the often-overcrowded facilities.

