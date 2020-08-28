Xiaomi’s under-display camera tech will ship in smartphones next year

Xiaomi means to begin mass-producing smartphones geared up with its under-display camera innovation next year,the company announced today This is technically the 3rd generation of the innovation Xiaomi has actually established, the business states, although the very first and 2nd variations it produced have yet to discover their method into a mass-market customer gadget.

According to Xiaomi, its most current variation of the innovation works by enabling the selfie camera to translucent the spaces in the screen’s sub-pixels, which are the red, green, and blue dots that integrate to make each pixel. Xiaomi states that the location of the screen above the camera has the exact same density of pixels as the remainder of the screen, so it can “perfectly disguise” the selfie camera below. It includes that the selfie camera itself ought to match the efficiency of more common front-facing video cameras.

Although it states that the screen location above the camera ought to match the “brightness, color gamut, and color accuracy” of the remainder of the screen, Xiaomi’s post does not discuss whether the panel itself is OLED or …