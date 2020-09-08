Xiaomi’s Poco X3 NFC has a giant battery and 120Hz screen for $235

Xiaomi’s Poco sub-brand has announced its latest phone, the Poco X3 NFC. As you might have guessed from the inclusion of “NFC” in the name of the phone itself, this is not a device targeting a typical flagship audience. But like other recent Poco phones, the X3 NFC looks to be a strong proposition from a price-performance standpoint.

This is not a subtle phone, even before you get to the giant glossy “POCO” logo on the plastic back. It’s big and chunky at 9.4mm thick and 215g, with a large camera bump — but that’s just what you get when you make a phone with a massive screen, a huge battery, and a bunch of cameras.

The display is a 6.67-inch 1080p panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It’s an LCD, which means it’s not quite as contrasty as the OLED screens common in even mid-range devices these days, and the panel choice also means the fingerprint sensor is on the sleep/wake button rather than integrated into the display. It doesn’t look bad, though — it’s sharper than an equivalently sized 1080p OLED, and the 120Hz refresh rate is usually only found on much more expensive phones.

The Poco X3 NFC is the first phone to use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 732G processor, a speed-bumped version of the 730G…