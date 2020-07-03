Xiaomi’s 120W charger certified – GSMArena.com news

We know the 120W Xiaomi charger is coming, but it may get here faster than expected. The brick has just been certified suggesting that its development has completed successfully.

The 3C agency in China has put its stamp of approval on the Xiaomi 120W charger. Sadly, the listing doesn’t reveal much except that the model quantity of the brick is MDY-12-ED and caps ta 20V/6A.

The first device to use Xiaomi’s 120W charging tech remains a mystery but given that the majority of its flagship phones have now been announced already, it’s whether future Mi Mix device or not just a phone at all (perhaps one of the Mi Notebooks can get first dibs).

