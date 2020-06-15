Xiaomi working on two Redmi phones that will be more affordable than the 10X 4G

Xiaomi is working on two Redmi phones that will be cheaper than the CNY 1,000 Redmi 10X 4G, reports Digital Chat Station. Could one of them be the newly-announced Redmi 9?

That seems to be the case as the two devices reportedly use MediaTek Helio G8x chipsets (MT6969T and MT6769V/CT). The 10X 4G includes a G85, the Redmi 9 has a G80, so were in the right ballpark. Depending on the specifics, we possibly may be considering the Redmi 9 and a Redmi 9A (a model that doesnt officially exist yet).

The Redmi 9 still hasnt seemed on Xiaomis official web site in China, even after its European debut. Of course, the Redmi 10X duo has been selling well, so maybe the company wants to leave it some breathing room before unveiling two more affordable models.

Source | Via