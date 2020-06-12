Xiaomi working on gaming monitor with 165Hz refresh rate

Shortly following the release of the budget Redmi monitor, we acquire some info about a quartet of Xiaomi gaming-oriented monitors coming shortly. They will come in three flavors – 24.5″, 27″ and 29.5″.

The 24.5-inch model is expected to launch sometime in September, while as early as this July, we could expect the 27-inch, 165Hz monitor to be announced. Looking ahead, if all goes to plan, the company will release yet another 4K model coming in 27-inch and 29.5-inch variants.

Further down the line Xiaomi is also believed to bring a non-gaming 27-inch monitor and two more gaming-centric screens with 23.8-inch and 27-inch diagonals. But there is still no info on when we should really be expecting those three.

Source