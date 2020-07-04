Xiaomi working on a feature called AI Shutter, an alternative to Top Shot on Pixels

The latest app teardown from XDA-Developers reveals that Xiaomi is working on a Top Shot-like feature that Google’s Camera app has. Xiaomi calls it “AI Shutter” and can likely be implemented with a future MIUI 12 update.

The AI Shutter functionality does the identical thing as Top Shot does on Google’s Pixel phones. It takes a burst of photos and a machine learning algorithm selects the most effective of the bunch. The software is normally looking for a still where the subject is smiling, isn’t blinking and is taking a look at the camera.

A couple of other features such as for example Magic Clone and full-screen gesture support are coming to MIUI 12’s default camera app as well and you will certainly be able to try them out as soon as you get MIUI 12 stable update on your phone. Or at the very least some of them upon release.

