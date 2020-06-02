Xiaomi will launch the Mi Band 4 NFC in Europe with Mastercard support (starting with Russia)

Xiaomi will launch the NFC-enabled model of the Mi Band 4 in Europe in a few weeks. Until now, this model was unique to China, nevertheless it will quickly turn out to be obtainable in Russia and in a while in Europe as effectively.

Initially, solely Mastercard will be supported. You will have so as to add your card in the Mi Fit app and choose Russia as your area. Support for Visa, Google Pay and PayPal must be added, however theres no time-frame for when that will occur.

Besides contactless funds, you will be capable to use Xiaomi Mi Band 4 NFC in public transport. MasterCards PayGo at the moment helps Russia in addition to the Germany, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK and France.







Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with NFC is coming to Europe with Mastercard support

To be clear, that is new {hardware} and never a function that may be enabled on the non-NFC model of the band. Look for NFC in the title and the mannequin quantity MGW4059RU.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 NFC will turn out to be obtainable in Russia on June 16 and will value RUB 4,000, 30% dearer than the previous model of the band.

Note that Xiaomi will unveil the new Mi Band 5 on the 11th. This mannequin is anticipated to convey NFC support globally, a bigger show and a microphone for speaking to Alexa.

Source