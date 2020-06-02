Xiaomi will launch the Mi Band 4 NFC in Europe with Mastercard support (starting with Russia)

Xiaomi will launch the NFC-enabled model of the Mi Band 4 in Europe in a few weeks. Until now, this model was unique to China, nevertheless it will quickly turn out to be obtainable in Russia and in a while in Europe as effectively.
Initially, solely Mastercard will be supported. You will have so as to add your card in the Mi Fit app and choose Russia as your area. Support for Visa, Google Pay and PayPal must be added, however theres no time-frame for when that will occur.
Besides contactless funds, you will be capable to use Xiaomi Mi Band 4 NFC in public transport. MasterCards PayGo at the moment helps Russia in addition to the Germany, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK and France.
To be clear, that is new {hardware} and never a function that may be enabled on the non-NFC model of the band. Look for NFC in the title and the mannequin quantity MGW4059RU.
The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 NFC will turn out to be obtainable in Russia on June 16 and will value RUB 4,000, 30% dearer than the previous model of the band.
Note that Xiaomi will unveil the new Mi Band 5 on the 11th. This mannequin is anticipated to convey NFC support globally, a bigger show and a microphone for speaking to Alexa.