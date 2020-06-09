Xiaomi unveils Redmi Router AX5 – a Wi-Fi 6 router with mesh networking support

Xiaomi’s subbrand Redmi unveiled its Router AX5, which helps the newest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity (beforehand often known as 802.11ax). It can even create a mesh community with different routers to cowl your entire dwelling with none trouble.

The router has 4 exterior antennas and 4 inner ones. They are powered by 4 impartial sign amplifiers by Qorvo, which increase the sign by four dB and allow multi-consumer MIMO for quicker speeds.

Wireless switch speeds are as much as 574 Mbps on the two.four GHz band and 1,200 Mbps on the 5 GHz band (utilizing Wi-Fi 6).











Redmi Router AX5

A 14nm Qualcomm chipset is the brains of the operation. It options 4 Cortex-A53 cores at 1.2GHz and an NPU core at 1.5 GHz. The processor can offload sure duties to the NPU, lowering CPU utilization and rising the soundness of the system. The router runs a MiWiFi ROM that’s based mostly on OpenWRT.

Thanks to the decrease course of node the chip generates much less warmth than a typical router chipset. Xiaomi went a step additional to make sure cool working temps by sticking an aluminum alloy warmth sink, which sits underneath massive vents.

A mesh community will be created with a number of routers utilizing a wi-fi connection boasting a pace of 1,200 Mbps. Alternatively, you possibly can run Ethernet cables between the routers or use each wired and wi-fi connection as applicable. Speaking of, there are three gigabit LAN ports and one gigabit WAN port.

The Redmi Router AX5 can serve as much as 128 units. This is essential as it may be the guts of your sensible dwelling community  a few sensible bulbs right here, a sensible speaker or two there, a vacuum robotic and the variety of related units can go up fairly shortly.











Mesh networking  Heatsink + vents for cooling  Smart dwelling integration

The router will be discovered on Xiaomis official site. Its value is CNY 250 ($35/31), however throughout the pre-order interval (which begins on June 10, tomorrow), the worth is all the way down to CNY 230.

Source (in Chinese) | Via