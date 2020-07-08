Xiaomi unveils new RedmiBook 16 and RedmiBook 14 II, with Intel and Nvidia power this time

Xiaomi unveiled two RedmiBook laptops today, both powered by 10th generation Intel processors that replace the Ryzen 4000 APUs in exactly the same models announced earlier this year.

RedmiBook 16

The new version of the RedmiBook 16 provides a choice between your Core i5-1035G1 and i7-1065G7. Both are 15 W chips with 4 cores and 8 threads, however the i7 runs at higher clock speeds (1.3-3.9 GHz vs. 1.0-3.6 GHz) and has more L3 cache (8 MB vs. 6 MB). It also has double the GPU computing units, but that doesn’t matter as much as there’s an Nvidia MX350 GPU with 2 GB of GDDR5 RAM.

Regardless of CPU choice, the laptop is cooled with a single fan with dual heat pipes. Also, the RAM is currently DDR4-3200, which can be faster than what the Ryzen version got (DDR4-2666).









RedmiBook 16 with Intel 10th generation CPU and Nvidia MX350

Note that the Intel-powered version costs more. The one with an i5 is CNY 5,000 ($710) as the base i7 one is CNY 5,700 ($810). In both case you receive 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. For comparison, the Ryzen 4500U laptop is CNY 3,600, the 4700U one CNY 4,300.

Anyway, the RedmiBook 16 has a 16.1” screen with narrow bezels (3.26 mm, giving it 90% screen to human anatomy ratio). It’s a 1080p panel with full 100% sRGB coverage, DC dimming and 300 nits brightness. The full-sized keyboard has 1.5 mm keystroke and there’s a fingerprint reader incorporated into the Power button.

The laptop weighs 1.8 kg and comes with a 46 WHr battery, good enough for 12 hours usage (according to Xiaomi). It’s quick to charge, addressing 50% takes only 30 minutes utilising the supplied 65 W USB-C charger. Additional ports include another USB-C, one USB-A 3.0, one USB-A 2.0, an HDMI port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity features Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO.

RedmiBook 14 II

Next up is a revamped 14” laptop, the RedmiBook 14 II. It’s a 1080p panel that yet again offers 100% sRGB coverage and 300 nits typical brightness. The laptop is smaller, ergo lighter – it weighs only 1.3 kg.

That does mean a smaller battery, 40 WHr, but which should still allow you to over 10 hours of use in accordance with official numbers. This one also comes with a 65 W USB-C charger that covers the 0-50% distance in 28 minutes.

The RedmiBook 14 II gets exactly the same CPU choices – Core i5-1035G1 and i7-1065G7, both paired with an Nvidia MX350 GPU. The RAM starts at 8 GB of DDR4-3200, but there’s a 16 GB option as well. The SSD has 512 GB capacity.

The base model cots CNY 4,700 ($670) while the fully loaded version (i7, 16 GB RAM) is CNY 5,700 ($810). The version with Ryzen 5 4500U starts at CNY 3,800 (was CNY 3,500 during the first sale).

Both the RedmiBook 16 and RedmiBook 14 II with Intel CPUs will undoubtedly be available in China from July 15.

Via 1 | Via 2