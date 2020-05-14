Xiaomi unveils Mi AirDots 2 SE – a cheaper version of the AirDots 2s

Xiaomi unveiled a extra inexpensive version of its AirPod-like true wi-fi headset, the Mi AirDots 2 SE. They can be found for pre-order in China and shipments will begin on the May 19. At CNY 170 ($24/22), they’re lower than half the value of the AirDots 2s.











Xiaomi Mi AirDots 2 SE

The primary distinction is that the SE doesn’t help the excessive definition codec LHDC, however they do supply AAC. Bluetooth 5.zero is used for the connection to your cellphone, the sign is transmitted concurrently to every bud (which provides a extra secure connection).

Each bud weighs simply 4.7g and is nice for five hours of listening. The 48g case provides 20 hours extra to the battery life and it may be charged in 1.5 hours utilizing the included USB-C cable. Wireless charging shouldn’t be supported, nevertheless, one other cutback.

The Xiaomi Mi AirDots 2 SE have contact controls in addition to put on detection, which can mechanically pause your music whenever you take them off after which resume it as soon as you set them again in.

Theres deep integration with the firms MIUI telephones, which might present you the battery cost of every bud and the case. Also, the first time you open the case, the cellphone will detect them and pair with them seamlessly.

The SE helps the similar Environmental Noise Cancellation function as the pricier 2s fashions  that is simply Xiaomis means of saying in-name noise cancellation (utilizing two mics). Theres no lively noise cancellation, nevertheless.

