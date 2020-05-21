Xiaomi to Launch RedmiBook on May 26 Along With Redmi 10X Phone, Redmi TV Series; RedmiBook Specifications Leaked

RedmiEbook, the laptop computer from Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand, is predicted to get new fashions in only a few days. Redmi was anticipated to launch three new RedmiEbook fashions by the tip of this month as prompt by listings on a Chinese e-retailer. But Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi Brand, revealed that the brand new RedmiEbook will launch in China on May 26, alongside the Redmi 10X telephone. Key specs current in two of the three RedmiEbook fashions have additionally been leaked. Two photos with the leaked specs for the TIMI TM1951 and TIMI TM1953 mannequin numbers, rumoured to be two of the RedmiEbook fashions, had been shared by a tipster on Twitter and so they trace on the processor, clock speeds, and different specs.

Weibing shared a post on Weibo together with a poster revealing the May 26 launch date for the RedmiEbook, alongside the Redmi 10X. The digital occasion will begin at 2pm (11:30am IST). The put up states, “Small screens for games are not fun, and large screens for offices are not portable. What size screen is the perfect size for both” (translated). This seems like a touch on the new 16-inch RedmiEbook mannequin that was among the many three listed on Chinese e-retailer JD.com.

RedmiEbook fashions could include 6-core and 8-core processors

Photo Credit: Twitter/ _rogame

According to the 2 photos in a tweet by tipster @_rogame, two of the RedmiEbook variants include mannequin quantity TIMI TM1951 and TIMI TM1953. Both of those fashions have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage and whereas this was beforehand leaked by the itemizing on JD.com, the tweet inform us the 16GB RAM is DDR4 with 2,666MHz clock pace and the 512GB storage is a Samsung PM881 Sata SSD.

Talking in regards to the TIMI TM1951 mannequin, the picture of the specs exhibits it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor which is a six-core chipset designed with the 7nm structure. The base clock is claimed to be 2.4GHz whereas the turbo clock pace is claimed to be 3.9GHz. The TIMI TM1951 mannequin additionally comes with 64-bit model of Windows 10.

The different RedmiEbook, mannequin quantity TIMI TM1953, is seemingly powered by the eight core AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor. The base clock is 2GHz whereas the increase clock is 4.1GHz. It additionally comes with a 64-bit model of Windows 10. Both the laptops appear to have the identical energy draw at 15W.

Coming to the Redmi 10X, it is going to be powered by the newly unveiled MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC with 5G help. It has additionally been tipped to have a 4G variant as properly. The 5G variant could are available in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB configurations and Dark Blue, Gold, Silver, and Violet color choices. On the opposite hand, the 4G variant could are available in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB configurations with Green, Sky Blue, and White color choices.

Aside from the RedmiEbook and Redmi 10X, Xiaomi can also be going to launch a brand new sequence of TVs underneath the Redmi model on May 26. They are named Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, and Redmi TV X65. There is not any info obtainable for the three TV fashions as of but.